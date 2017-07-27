Police find missing Citrus County woman after she preserved her scent in a jar

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WCMH) — Deputies say a K9 was quickly able to find a missing elderly woman in Citrus County because she had preserved her scent in a bottle more than two years ago.
According to the Citrus County Florida Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies were called to find a missing endangered elderly woman with dementia, who had been missing for more than two hours.
Deputies say because the woman had completed a scent preservation kit about two and a half years ago, she was able to be found in less than five minutes through the use of K9 Ally.
The woman was returned home safely.
According to ScentEvidenceK9.com, scent preservation kits are used to help law enforcement find people with high-risk autism and dementia.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Disney Vacation Account program suddenly suspended
- Baby pandas play in southwest China’s cutest kindergarten class
- WFLA News Channel 8’s team tries Lays ‘Do Us a Flavor’ finalist chips
- Salud! It’s National Tequila Day
- ‘Hater Map’ shows what each state hates most
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.