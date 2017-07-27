Police: Bieber accidentally hits photog with pickup truck

By Published: Updated:
Justin Bieber
FILE - In this May 9, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at Wango Tango 2015 in Carson, Calif. A Los Angeles judge said Monday, Aug. 3, 2015, that he was giving Bieber until November to complete the community labor requirements of his sentence in a misdemeanor vandalism case filed after he threw eggs at his neighbors home last year, causing roughly $80,000 in damage. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say Justin Bieber has accidentally struck a photographer with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills.

The Los Angeles Times reports that police Sgt. Matthew Stout said the 57-year-old photographer was hospitalized Wednesday night with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The newspaper said Bieber “fully cooperated” with officers at the scene.

Video posted on social media shows Bieber getting into his truck with a crowd of photographers around him. As he pulls away, one of them steps toward the truck and is hit. Another clip shows Bieber kneeling beside the injured man asking him what he needs.

Bieber had announced earlier this week he was canceling the last several weeks of his Purpose world tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s