Playground Nightmare: 11-year-old pricked by dirty needle in North Carolina

(WXII) A mother in Mounty Airy, North Carolina is worried about her son’s health after the 11-year-old boy accidentally stepped on a bag of syringes at a park while barefoot.
Heather Potts says it happened around 7 o’clock Monday evening when her son logan took off his shoes to run and feel the grass on his feet at Riverside Park.
On the way to the car he stepped on the bag of needles, with one of them poking him in the toe.
The family called police and Logan spent seven hours in the emergency room. Doctors took blood and put him on three different antibiotics. They’re now awaiting the results of blood tests.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Brooksville woman was inside car when it fell into hole
- Ohio State Fair to reopen without rides after 1 killed, 7 injured when ride broke apart
- Young teens arrested for brutal attack on 19-year-old bringing family groceries
- FWC identifies men dragging shark behind boat in disturbing video
- Port Charlotte gator attack victim loses finger, toe, testicle
- Pinellas booze bandits busted after 8 On Your Side story leads to tips
- Disney Vacation Account program suddenly suspended
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories