Pasco deputies arrest man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies arrested a man after he conducted his own traffic stop on a vehicle on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said Scott Ziegler drove a black SUV with blue lights and pulled over the victims.
The victims said Ziegler identified himself as a sheriff’s deputy and displayed a five-star badge.
Ziegler allegedly gave them a verbal warning and released them.
He and his vehicle were located at his home and he admitted to the incident.
The vehicle, blue lights and badge were taken as evidence.
Ziegler was allegedly tired of people pulling onto his private property. The badge he flashed was a retired law enforcement badge from out of state.
He is facing charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
The sheriff’s office advises people that if they feel uncomfortable with an unmarked car pulling them over, they should pull into a well-lit area and dial 911 to confirm that it is real law enforcement pulling them over.
