Palm Beach Gardens police release body cam video showing aftermath of Venus Williams crash

WFLA/NBC Published:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – New police body camera video shows officers’ response to the fatal accident in June involving tennis star Venus Williams.

Williams has been cleared of criminal charges. The family of the victim has filed a lawsuit, however.

The video shows Palm Beach Gardens police talking to Williams and the occupants of the other vehicle.

The 37-year-old drove into an intersection where the two cars collided.

The Jerome Barson, 78, told officers he was a little confused. He died two weeks later.

Police released a statement saying Williams lawfully entered the intersection.

The victims’ family wants admission of guilt and an apology.

