New policies for carry-on luggage from TSA

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A change in policies could have passengers waiting in TSA lines a bit longer than usual.

TSA has announced a new screening process for carry-on bags when it comes to electronics.

The new procedure TSA is rolling will require anything larger than a cellphone, such as tablets, e-riders, videos games and cameras, to placed in separate bin.

TSA said terrorists are working to hide explosives in everyday items especially electronics.

Passengers are accustomed to putting laptops in a separate bin. TSA said this gives them a sharper image of what they’re dealing with and that’s the goal of the new procedure.

TSA thinks that it might create longer lines at first, but they hope passengers will get used to it.

TSA said the extra baggage screening is in place at close to a dozen airports nationwide.

