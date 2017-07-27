New policies for carry-on luggage from TSA

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A change in policies could have passengers waiting in TSA lines a bit longer than usual.
TSA has announced a new screening process for carry-on bags when it comes to electronics.
The new procedure TSA is rolling will require anything larger than a cellphone, such as tablets, e-riders, videos games and cameras, to placed in separate bin.
TSA said terrorists are working to hide explosives in everyday items especially electronics.
Passengers are accustomed to putting laptops in a separate bin. TSA said this gives them a sharper image of what they’re dealing with and that’s the goal of the new procedure.
TSA thinks that it might create longer lines at first, but they hope passengers will get used to it.
TSA said the extra baggage screening is in place at close to a dozen airports nationwide.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Brooksville woman was inside car when it fell into hole
- Ohio State Fair to reopen without rides after 1 killed, 7 injured when ride broke apart
- Young teens arrested for brutal attack on 19-year-old bringing family groceries
- FWC identifies men dragging shark behind boat in disturbing video
- Port Charlotte gator attack victim loses finger, toe, testicle
- Pinellas booze bandits busted after 8 On Your Side story leads to tips
- Disney Vacation Account program suddenly suspended
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.