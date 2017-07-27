Help arrives for victim of stolen electric tricycle in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 94-year-old Publix retiree is zipping around the streets of St. Petersburg again.

Richard Griffin lost his battery-operated tricycle to a thief.

The response to our 8 on Your Side story about his plight is overwhelming!

An employee at Discount Medical Supply Super Store saw what happened to Griffin, and decided to help him get his independence back by donating a used electric scooter.

Griffin is 94, going on 60 or 70. He received a little instruction before trying out his donated scooter.

Watching Griffin makes you wonder what kind of dirt bag would steal from such a nice guy. He’s grateful for all the financial help offered.

“I’m flabbergasted. I didn’t expect this,” he said.

His eyesight and hearing are failing, but he still enjoys his independence.

“I would love to have this one to go shopping, because you can get it the store, you can go shopping through all the things, I would get too lazy,” said Griffin.

Last week, somebody swiped his electric trike as he shopped at the CVS near his house. After 8 On Your Side shared his story, donations poured in, more than enough to buy a replacement.

“It’s nice to know that [there] are still great people out there. Just on the drive over here, we were listening to the radio and there was a gentleman driving to the police station, going to make a donation,” said John Nelson, Griffin’s grandson.

The scooter donation will get Griffin on the bike paths again while he waits for a new trike.

John Houk of the Discount Medical Super Store is proud to help.

“It just kind of upset me that somebody could do something so callus and knowing that that person needed scooter,” he said.

Griffin has a new opinion of the man who took his trike.

“I forgive him. Perhaps he’s in need of more than I do,” he said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is still looking for the trike thief and is coordinating the purchase of a new trike, which will have to be ordered, because nobody has them in stock.

