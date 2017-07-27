Headlines: SWAT suspect captured; deadly ride accident caught on tape; missing woman found after scent preserved in jar

TODAY’S WEATHER
Rain chance goes up in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Roads reopen after Hillsborough SWAT suspect captured
- Video shows moment before tragic ‘Fire Ball’ ride accident, victims identified
- Police find missing Citrus County woman after she preserved her scent in a jar
- Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman says transgender policy unchanged for now
- Police: Bieber accidentally hits photog with pickup truck
- VIDEO: Orange Co. teens arrested for brutal attack on 19-year-old bringing family groceries
- Pinellas booze bandits busted after 8 On Your Side story leads to tips
- Rescuers desperate to find orphaned bobcat kitten in Lakeland
