Group hopes rally will convince St. Pete leaders to ban plastic bags

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – “Paper or Plastic?” A group rallying Thursday wants to limit your options at the grocery store.

One Tampa Bay area group is trying to convince St. Petersburg city leaders to ban plastic bags.

Right now, the City of Coral Gables is the only other Florida municipality to have the band already in place. But, will St. Petersburg be next?

If Davey Connor has his way, the answer is yes.

“It is convenient in a moment. But, they last for hundreds of years,” Connor told News Channel 8 Wednesday afternoon. He is the chair of the group, Suncoast Rise Above Plastics.

Connor is talking and he hopes the St. Petersburg City Council is listening.

The group is ready to rally as they fight for their cause, claiming plastic is plaguing Tampa Bay area beaches, killing marine life and stopping up our sewers. He hopes the city of St. Petersburg follows in the steps of Coral Gables

“We think that when people understand, when they’re educated, the consequences of their actions, they can change their behavior,” said Connor.

But, there are people like Alan from St. Pete Beach who tell us government should stay out of it.

“I don’t know if we need another regulation. If people just had common sense, we’d be lot better off,” he said.

Rise Above Plastics is holding a rally on the steps of St. Petersburg City Hall Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m., just prior to the city council meeting. They are asking supporters to wear blue.

