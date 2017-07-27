Florida ranks third in nation for gun thefts

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –  Late last year, in the middle the night, a band of crooks in a stolen truck barreled into Tampa Arms Company off Waters Avenue. Within minutes the group of at least 10 people stole nearly 40 guns.

“They were just able to grab guns and run out,” said Dale, a gunsmith at the store.

Since the ambush, Dale said the store has installed more cameras and plans to add more.  They’ve even added more security enhancements on top of the protocol already in place.

“We put in these cages so every night these guns are locked in these cages and then they get padlocked,” said Dale.

What happened at Tampa Arms is a common occurrence across the state, especially in Tampa Bay.

In a recent report by the Center for American Progress, Florida was ranked third in the nation for stolen guns.  The report also shows a spike in thefts every year.

In 2012, approximately 233 guns were taken from licensed gun dealers, the report said.  Three years later, in 2016, that number rose to 662.

“These guns are fast money and there’s a big demand out there a lot of people have criminal records can’t buy guns,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Larry McKinnon.

According to McKinnon, the bigger issue isn’t gun shop thefts, it’s individual thefts.

“Most of the guns come from people who leave them in cars and the cars are left unlocked,” he said.

In the meantime, more gun stores like Tampa Arms have started arming themselves with the best security possible in order to keep their guns out of crooks’ hands.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s