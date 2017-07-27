Fastest cyclists across Europe break world record for kids with autism

(WFLA/NBC News) — Cyclists in Europe broke the latest Guinness World Record while raising money for children with autism.

The record he broke was for the fastest cycle across Europe.

The 27-year old Egyptian cyclist and a team of four other Swedish cyclists cycled more than 37-hundred miles across Europe back in May.

The team traveled through Russia, Belarus, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, France, Spain and Portugal.

They took 29 days, five hours and 25 minutes to complete their journey, breaking the previous record by over 12 hours.

The team cycled an average of 136 miles a day through extreme terrain and weather conditions including very hot temperatures, low visibility and strong head winds.

They also faced a major challenge over the last two days when they found themselves behind schedule and decided to forfeit sleep and keep pedaling.

But the record breaker said the journey was all worth it to raise money and awareness for children with autism.

