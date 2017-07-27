Elderly Clearwater woman injured in kitchen fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 79-year-old woman was seriously injured in a Clearwater house fire Thursday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out at a residence on Pine Ridge Drive.

Responding units came to the home and extinguished a “smoldering fire” inside the kitchen and found Dimitra Dimopoulos unresponsive, suffering from apparent smoke inhalation. Her injuries were classified as life-threatening.

Dimopoulos was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Detectives say the fire does not appear suspicious, but its cause remains under investigation.

