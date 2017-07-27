Disney lifting blackout dates to allow final visits to popular attractions

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Disney is giving its annual passholders a few extra chances to visit two popular Hollywood Studios attractions a final time.

The Great Movie Ride and Ellen’s Energy Adventure are slated to close Aug. 13, but annual summer blockout dates run through Aug. 14.

To give passholders more chances to visit the popular attractions, guests who have a Silver-level or Weekday Select Annual Pass can attend Walt Disney World parks beginning Aug. 1.

The Great Movie Ride is being replaced by a Mickey and Minnie Mouse attraction, while Ellen’s Energy Adventure is being replaced by a Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

