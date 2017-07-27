Deputies search for missing, endangered man, 19

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered 19-year-old man who was reported missing twice this week.

Taiwan Crews lives at a group home on Stark Road in Seffner. Witnesses saw him leave the home at approximately 8:30 am. Staff tried to follow Crews, but he disappeared near Toby Lane in Thonotosassa.

Crews is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’07” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a gray polo shirt, black dressed pants and black slide sandals.

Investigators say Crews has the mental capacity of a five-year-old and was court ordered to stay at the home. He is diagnosed with ADHD, asthma and conduct disorder.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

