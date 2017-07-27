Cops: Elderly man hit by stray bullets in St. Pete, suspects at large

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly bystander was hit by stray bullets during a Wednesday evening exchange of gunfire, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Joe Rosemond, 80, is well-known in his neighborhood. He regularly sits outside his apartment on Upton Court South to greet passersby. Police say Rosemond was in his usual spot, when two men opened fire on each other across the complex, catching Rosemond in the crossfire.

Rosemond sustained gunshot wounds in the arm and the abdomen, but fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening. He went into surgery Wednesday night and is recovering, according to police.

Police believe someone in the area may have information that will help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

