Car falls into hole in Hernando County

A car fell into a hole at the Brookview Villas in Brooksville.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A car has fallen into a large hole that formed in Hernando County.

It happened early Thursday morning at the Brookview Villas in Brooksville.

The owner of the car was told the hole was caused by a burst pipe.

