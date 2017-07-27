BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A car has fallen into a large hole that formed in Hernando County.
It happened early Thursday morning at the Brookview Villas in Brooksville.
The owner of the car was told the hole was caused by a burst pipe.
Car falls into hole in Hernando County
