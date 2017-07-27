Bucs Kwon Alexander: I’m anxious to get back out there & hit someone

TAMPA (WFLA) – Veteran players and rookies were back at One Buccaneer Palace Thursday ahead of the start of training camp.

“I’m just anxious to get back out there and hit someone,” linebacker Kwon Alexander said to laughs. “I’m ready to go today to just get back with my team.”

The players said there is already a lot of energy in the locker room.

Wide receiver Mike Evans said this is the best talent the Bucs have had since he’s been with the team.

“I want to go out and be best player I can be so I can help the team,” said tight end O.J. Howard. “I will help my team any way they need me.”

Howard played college football at Alabama, and was drafted by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Training camp opens to the public at 8:45 a.m. Friday. See the complete training camp schedule here.

