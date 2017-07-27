Better Call Behnken: Popular Ybor City wedding venue abruptly shuts doors

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular Ybor City wedding venue, 1930 Grande Room, appears to have abruptly shut its doors, leaving couples in a panic.

Some have paid as much as $8,000 and now have upcoming wedding dates and no venue.

The voicemail box at 1930 Grande Room is full, and brides say emails and texts to the owners are not returned.

Calls from 8 On Your Side have also not been returned.

8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken is on the case and will have details at 5 p.m. on News Channel 8.

