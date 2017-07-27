Air bag inflator ruptures, driver killed in Pasco crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a car involved in a fatal crash was equipped with an original Takata airbag.
On July 19, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Moog Road, east of Pinehurt Drive.
A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on Moog Road and collided with the passenger side of the other vehicle as it attempted to turn.
Both vehicles rotated and came to a final rest at the corner of the intersection.
The driver of the second car, Nichol Barker, 34, of Holiday, died at a hospital.
If the air bag caused the death, it would be the 19th worldwide and 13th in the U.S. blamed on the inflators.
Takata inflators can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel. The defective inflators have touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators. More than 100 million have been recalled worldwide.
The investigation is ongoing.
