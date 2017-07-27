8 on Your Side: Pinellas deputies warn of paving scam

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are warning homeowners about a paver who has scammed several residents out of money.

On July 5, 2017, deputies arrested 38-year-old Brian Hursey for grand theft.

Hursey, who operated under the business name Bay Area Pavers & Surfaces, agreed to install brick pavers for Dunedin homeowner, Jackie Lujan.

The investigation revealed Hursey took more than $6,000 from Lujan to perform the work, but never completed it.

Detectives suspect there could be more victims. The Pinellas County Consumer Protection Agency is currently investigating three complaints from consumers.

Follow Jamel Lanee’ on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s