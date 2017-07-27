8 on Your Side: Pinellas deputies warn of paving scam

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are warning homeowners about a paver who has scammed several residents out of money.
On July 5, 2017, deputies arrested 38-year-old Brian Hursey for grand theft.
Hursey, who operated under the business name Bay Area Pavers & Surfaces, agreed to install brick pavers for Dunedin homeowner, Jackie Lujan.
The investigation revealed Hursey took more than $6,000 from Lujan to perform the work, but never completed it.
Detectives suspect there could be more victims. The Pinellas County Consumer Protection Agency is currently investigating three complaints from consumers.
