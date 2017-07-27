8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | July 28-30

By Published:
8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 16-17 (Image 1)

1. Downtown Tampa Fourth Friday (Friday)
An exquisite evening of arts and entertainment right here in Tampa. Get the details

2. Riverview Farm Festival (Friday) 
Farm to table goodness! Get a tour of the farm and learn from local owners about your produce. Get the details

3. Bazaar Art Throwdown (Friday)
This timed art competition in Tarpon Springs will have you racing to show your skills. Get the details

4. Margarita Wars (Friday)
Tampa Bay’s best mixologists will fight in a tequila battle for the best margarita. Get the details

5. Superhero Scavenger Hunt (Friday, Saturday)
Dress up as your favorite super hero and solve the riddles to save Tampa Bay. Get the details

6. Help Team Florida go to World Series (Saturday)
The Dixie Youth Baseball Major State Champions are heading to the World Series and you can help by attending their silent auction and cake sale. Get the details

7. Tampa Bay Comic Con (Saturday) 
See all your favorite comic stars right here in Tampa Bay. Get the details

8. Back to School Bash (Saturday) 
We’re just a few weeks away until the kiddos go back to school. Get all the info and supplies you need at the Westfield Countryside Mall. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!
Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

