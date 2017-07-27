$5,000 reward offered for man suspected of killing Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office volunteer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities hope a $5,000 reward will lead them to the man accused of hitting a beloved Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer and then driving away, leaving the man to die.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force increased the reward to $5,000 for information in the case that leads to the arrest of Darrell Coleman Jr. age 26, of Lake Hamilton.

Investigators say 66-year-old Charles Hudson Jr. was riding his bike near Kokomo Road around 10 a.m. on Monday when he was hit by a car and killed. Deputies say the car was heading in the same direction as Hudson and appeared to be weaving.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as Darrell Lavel Coleman Jr. Investigators say after he hit Hudson, he abandoned his car and walked away.

Coleman’s nickname is “Smooth.” Detectives say he is likely in the Lake Hamilton area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Hudson had been a volunteer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen’s Assisted Patrol for the past three years.

“Charles was a beloved member of the Solivita CAP group, and a devoted volunteer at our agency,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

“As Chuck Hudson’s family prepares for his funeral, Darrell Coleman remains at large. We know that someone knows where he is. All you have to do is call Heartland Crime Stoppers, get $5,000 cold hard cash, and remain anonymous. It’s that easy. Do the right thing – turn him in,” said Sheriff Judd.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward is asked to call heartland crime stoppers at 1-800-226-tips or log onto http://www.P3tips.Com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller id, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved ip addresses. Anonymity is guaranteed.

