22-year-old Bartow man arrested for interfering with child custody, false imprisonment

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for interfering with child custody, false imprisonment and assault, among other charges, on Thursday.

The Bartow Police Department said they were contacted in reference to two minors who had been taken from Leesburg by Marquis Wright, 22.

Wright was allegedly holding the two 16-year-old girls against their will.

The minors accompanied Wright to his home on Magnolia Street East.

When they arrived, police said Wright began to act “weird” and became verbally violent with the girls.

Both girls were told they were not leaving the home without Wright.

Wright obtained a long gun rifle, which police said was an unknown caliber or possibly a bb gun, and pointed it at one of the girls as he was shouting.

A man observed the girls outside the home and asked if they needed help.

When the girls told him they wanted to leave because they were afraid, the man called a taxi.

Both minors fled to the cab and informed the driver of what was happening. Police were then notified.

Detectives were able to identify Wright and he was arrested at his home without incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, interfering with child custody, false imprisonment and assault.

DCF was notified and the minors were reunited with their parents.

