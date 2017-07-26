Young teens arrested for brutal attack on 19-year-old bringing family groceries

(WESH) – Two teenagers are behind bars after they allegedly attacked a teen as he was trying to bring groceries home to his family.

Deputies tracked down three juveniles accused of knocking 19-year-old Ridnel Meus off his bike and beating him.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander allegedly shows one of the young teens kicking Meus in the head.

Meus told police he thought he knew one of the suspects because they had an argument over stolen property.

The suspects include a 14-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Deputies said Meus was riding his bike after buying groceries for his family in Pine Hills when the suspects jumped him.

The three are accused of then stealing Meus’ bike, groceries and even his sandals.

A couple who wanted to remain anonymous bought Meus a new bike and delivered it the next day. They said they wanted to give Meus hope.

The three suspects are facing charges of felony robbery and were booked into a juvenile detention center.

