You Paid For it: Globetrotting by Pinellas County Commissioners

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Commission Chair Janet Long is on the road again.

Wednesday she’s heading to Washington D.C. today for a White House tour, briefing by Trump Administration officials at the nearby executive office building, a post-conference reception and if she’s really lucky, maybe even an unscheduled photo-op with President Trump himself. And sometime after it’s all over, you’ll get the bill.

This trip marks the twelfth trip on public business Long has taken courtesy of taxpayers, and far from the most expensive. Since 2014, Long’s travels on the taxpayer dime have taken her to Berlin, London, Toronto, New Orleans, Amelia Island and Ponte Vedra Beach among other destinations.

Other Pinellas commissioners have also traveled to Berlin, London and Toronto, and one even visited Los Angeles at your expense for the premiere of the movie “Dolphin Tale” — all in the name of taxpayers and paid for with your money.

Our 8 On Your Side investigation has also revealed annual trips to the French Riviera by Pinellas County’s film commissioner.

So, what’s the return on investment for all of this travel? Commissioner Long insists that in her case, the rewards for taxpayers far outweigh the cost of her travels.

Tonight at 6 in our You Paid For It report, we’ll dig deeper into that question and show you what Long has to say about her frequent flying paid for with public money.

