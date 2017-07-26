‘Wonder Woman 2’ sets December 2019 release date

Published:
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles. Scattered plans among Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas to host women-only screenings of the upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie have produced both support and some grumbling about gender discrimination. The movie opens June 2 based on the DC Comics character. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.

Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second-highest of the year, behind “Beauty and the Beast.”

