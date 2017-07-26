‘Wonder Woman 2’ sets December 2019 release date

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.
Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.
“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.
Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second-highest of the year, behind “Beauty and the Beast.”
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Baby pandas play in southwest China’s cutest kindergarten class
- WFLA News Channel 8’s team tries Lays ‘Do Us a Flavor’ finalist chips
- Salud! It’s National Tequila Day
- ‘Hater Map’ shows what each state hates most
- Baseball-themed gender reveal goes hilariously wrong when dad pitches
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.