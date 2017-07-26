VIDEO: Mice caught on camera inside AMC theater in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Panic broke out at West Palm Beach movie theater over the weekend when someone in the audience spotted something creepy crawling around the theater during a showing of the movie “Girls Trip.”

A moviegoer captured what appears to be three mice scurrying around the seats around 9:50 pm Saturday. The video was posted to Facebook and has been shared more than one thousand times.

“I started seeing people jumping up and down. feet going up in the air. and then it just got worse,” one moviegoer, Gina Morton told WPTV.

Morton told the local affiliate she did not see any pests herself, but one witness told the local affiliate the company assured her they were investigating.

An inspector later found a dead rodent in a mouse trap at the same complex during an inspection Monday, according to WPTV.

