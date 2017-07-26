UF named top college in Florida; no. 5 college in U.S.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) – The University of Florida has been ranked the best four-year college in the state by a national online education service.

The website schools.com released its annual rankings Tuesday and it bodes well for the Gators. The website focuses on affordability, flexibility and student services.

“In order to get a good picture of the best four-year colleges in the U.S., we gathered mountains of data from the U.S. Department of Education and analyzed it through a rigorous 13-point system. We ranked more than 1,600 schools across the country based on affordability, flexibility, and other quantitative factors. When the dust settled, we came away with a pretty good idea of the 25 best schools in our 50 states.

In addition to being the top public school in the state, UF is fifth in the country when ranked against 1,649 other colleges and universities, after Utah State University, Texas A&M University – College Station, University of Utah, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The University of Central Florida ranked fifth in the state and received high marks for its online programs and plethora of majors.

Surprisingly, Florida State University was ranked ninth by the website.

Here are the 10 best 4-year colleges in Florida according to schools.com:

1. University of Florida

2. University of South Florida – Main campus

3. Florida International University

4. The University of West Florida

5. University of Central Florida

6. New College of Florida

7. Florida Atlantic University

8. University of North Florida

9. Florida State University

10. University of South Florida – St. Petersburg

