Troopers search for hit-and-run suspect in connection with I-75 crash in Hillsborough Co.

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two drivers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash on I-75 last Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened in the southbound lanes, just south of SR-574 in Hillsborough County on June 18 at 1:30 pm.

Police say an unknown driver was traveling in the inside lane, as a Honda Civic was traveling in the center lane and a Toyota Corolla was traveling in the outside lane.

Troopers say the unidentified driver changed lanes abruptly and crashed into the Honda Civic, which rotated and collided with the Toyota Corolla.

Both vehicles then veered off the road and onto the outside shoulder of the interstate.

The unknown driver then fled the scene of the crash.

The other two drivers sustained serious injuries and were transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not been able to provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle, but they found white transfer paint on the side of the Honda Civic.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-631-4020.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s