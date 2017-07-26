Suspect in connection with Bradenton woman’s murder detained in Colombia, detectives say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man who fled the country one day after his former girlfriend’s murder has been arrested more than four years after she was killed, investigators said Wednesday.

Andres Collazos, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Colombia in connection with the 2013 slaying of Jazmin Catano, who died at age 30.

On Sunday, June 23, 2013, deputies were called to Catano’s apartment on 36th St. W. in Bradenton to investigate suspicious circumstances.

Her ex-husband was there to drop off their child and when no one answered the door, he entered the home, saw evidence of a crime and called 911, according to detectives.

Responding units found Catano in her bedroom with signs of trauma to her body. It was later determined she was shot to death.

Detectives identified Collazos as a person of interest in the case and soon learned he had flown from Fort Lauderdale to Colombia just one day after the murder.

Collazos was finally tracked down four years after he left the country. It’s unclear how investigators were able to find him and it’s still unknown when as to when Collazos will be returned to Manatee County.

