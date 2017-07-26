State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico

AP File Photo

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The U.S. State Department is warning tourists going to Mexico about reports of tainted or substandard alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or pass out.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported about travelers becoming sick after drinking alcohol at Mexican resorts. In January, a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman vacationing in Mexico with her family died after she was pulled from a resort pool.

The State Department added the warning to its travel site for Mexico on Wednesday. The warning advises tourists to drink in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if they begin to feel ill.

A State Department spokeswoman tells The Associated Press that U.S. citizens also should contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate in Mexico if that happens.

