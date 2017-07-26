Silver Alert issued for missing Bradenton woman, 86

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 86-year-old Bradenton woman, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bernadine M. Warren went missing in the area of 60th Street East in Bradenton around 7:30 pm Tuesday.

Deputies say she suffers from dementia.

Gantley may be driving a Toyota Camry with the Florida tag Z0DGS.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

