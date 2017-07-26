SEE PHOTOS: Slain NYPD officer becomes father 3 years after death

NEW YORK (WFLA) – Nearly three years after his death, NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu has given life, thanks to the miracle of science.

Wenjian Liu. (AP Photo/New York Police Department, File)

His widow Sanny welcomed their 6-pound, 13-ounce bundle of joy, “Angelina,” into the world on July 25, the NYPD announced Wednesday.

“Detective Liu and Sanny had always planned on having children, but their plans were tragically disrupted on December 20, 2014, when Detective Liu was killed in the line of duty. Remarkably, Sanny never doubted, from the start of this journey, that she would be having a daughter. The night of the incident, she requested that her husband’s semen be preserved, so that she might, one day, have his child,” said the NYPD.

Angelina was conceived from sperm retrieved before the officer died in December 2014 when he and his partner, Rafael Ramos, were ambushed and killed in their patrol car.

The gunman reportedly posted anti-police messages on social media in the days before the deadly ambush.

The NYPD says shortly after Detective Liu passed away, his widow dreamed he handed her a baby girl.

“I got pregnant through the [in-vitro fertilization] procedure,” said Sanny, “and I told my friend, ‘It’s going to be a baby girl.’ My friend said, ‘No, you haven’t even checked the sonograms,’ but I was right!”

The new mother says she looks forward to introducing her daughter to her husband’s colleagues, which she refers to as her “big blue family.”

“Her name is Angelina, like an angel, like my son is an angel,” Liu’s mom Xiu Yan Li told the Daily News. “I’m just so happy.”

Remembering Officer Wenjian Liu

 

