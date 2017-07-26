SEE PHOTOS: Slain NYPD officer becomes father 3 years after death

NEW YORK (WFLA) – Nearly three years after his death, NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu has given life, thanks to the miracle of science.

His widow Sanny welcomed their 6-pound, 13-ounce bundle of joy, “Angelina,” into the world on July 25, the NYPD announced Wednesday.

“Detective Liu and Sanny had always planned on having children, but their plans were tragically disrupted on December 20, 2014, when Detective Liu was killed in the line of duty. Remarkably, Sanny never doubted, from the start of this journey, that she would be having a daughter. The night of the incident, she requested that her husband’s semen be preserved, so that she might, one day, have his child,” said the NYPD.

Angelina was conceived from sperm retrieved before the officer died in December 2014 when he and his partner, Rafael Ramos, were ambushed and killed in their patrol car.

The gunman reportedly posted anti-police messages on social media in the days before the deadly ambush.

The NYPD says shortly after Detective Liu passed away, his widow dreamed he handed her a baby girl.

“I got pregnant through the [in-vitro fertilization] procedure,” said Sanny, “and I told my friend, ‘It’s going to be a baby girl.’ My friend said, ‘No, you haven’t even checked the sonograms,’ but I was right!”

The new mother says she looks forward to introducing her daughter to her husband’s colleagues, which she refers to as her “big blue family.”

“Her name is Angelina, like an angel, like my son is an angel,” Liu’s mom Xiu Yan Li told the Daily News. “I’m just so happy.”

Remembering Officer Wenjian Liu View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A tear runs down the face of Pei Xia Chen, left, widow of New York City police officer Wenjian Liu, as she holds a photograph of her husband following funeral services for him at Aievoli Funeral Home, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2015, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Liu and his partner, officer Rafael Ramos, were killed Dec. 20 as they sat in their patrol car on a Brooklyn street. The shooter, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, later killed himself. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, arrive for the funeral of New York City police officer Rafael Ramos at Christ Tabernacle Church in the Glendale section of Queens, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014, in New York. Ramos and his partner, officer Wenjian Liu, were killed Dec. 20 as they sat in their patrol car on a Brooklyn street. The shooter, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, later killed himself. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) A sign praising New York Police Department Officer Wenjian Liu hangs outside Aievoli Funeral Home before his wake, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Liu and his partner, Officer Rafael Ramos, were killed Dec. 20, as they sat in their patrol car on a Brooklyn street. The shooter, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, later killed himself. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) FILE - This combination made from photos provided by the New York Police Department shows officers Rafael Ramos, left, and Wenjian Liu. President Barack Obama has signed into law a measure allowing people to write off donations they made this year to the families of the two slain New York police officers. Under normal circumstances, individuals would have had to donate to the families by Dec. 31 to quality for a deduction on their 2014 taxes. The legislation extends that deadline until April 15, 2015, the deadline for Americans to file their personal income taxes. (AP Photo/New York Police Department, File) Mourners stand at a barricade near Christ Tabernacle Church, in the Glendale section of Queens, as the casket of New York Police Department officer Rafael Ramos arrives for his wake, Friday, Dec. 26, 2014, in New York. Ramos was killed Dec. 20 along with his partner, Officer Wenjian Liu, as they sat in their patrol car on a Brooklyn street. The shooter, Ismaaiyl Brinsley, later killed himself. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) New York Police Department Lt. Tanisha Gurley visits a makeshift memorial, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014, near the site where NYPD officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were murdered in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police say Ismaaiyl Brinsley ambushed the two officers in their patrol car in broad daylight Saturday, fatally shooting them before killing himself inside a subway station. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES