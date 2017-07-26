Rep. Scalise discharged from hospital 6 weeks after shooting

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The Republican congressman who was shot during a congressional baseball practice has been discharged from the hospital six weeks after the shooting.

A tweet was posted to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s Twitter account Wednesday morning saying he was discharged on Tuesday.

It also states Scalise has made excellent progress recovering from the life-threatening gunshot wound.

Scalise will now begin rehabilitation.

Courtesy of @MedStarWHC: Majority Whip Scalise has begun a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/S6HcOfJZeh — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 26, 2017

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES