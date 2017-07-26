Port Charlotte gator attack victim loses finger, toe, testicle

(WBBH) A man attacked by an alligator in a Port Charlotte, Florida pond Monday morning is on the mend.

Fredric Iman, 68, said he checked the pond before hand and didn’t see the alligator until it attacked him from behind.

“I turned around, and I know I punched it in the eye,” he said. “I tried to get it away, and it tried to pull me in.”

Inman said he was bathing in the pond, something that is not unusual for him because he is homeless.

Iman managed to escape from the alligator and walked up the street to a nearby surgery center where employees called 911.

He was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital where he continues to recover.

Iman said he lost his left index finger, two toes, and a testicle.

