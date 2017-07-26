Police: Woman arrested after topless road rage attack

SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) – Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her shirt and charging topless while holding a knife toward another motorist.
The other motorist turned out to be an off-duty police officer who called the Sandwich Police Department to report the woman.
Police say on Facebook that they received a call Saturday of an SUV driving erratically. They say the driver attempted to crash into the caller’s vehicle before pulling up behind it at a red light.
Police say the woman got out of the SUV, removed her shirt and ran toward the other vehicle while holding a dagger-like knife. They say the 39-year-old woman is facing several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Former Lakeland mayor Buddy Fletcher dies at 84
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat
- Police: Man threatened couple with samurai sword in Hernando road rage incident
- ‘Go back to Africa’ rant sparks protest rally in St. Petersburg
- Man accused of using dog to lure girl, 7, at Polk Co. Publix store
- New Gulf Coast amusement park upsets women with weight restrictions
- Marine’s son cries in new stepmoms’ arms while they exchange vows