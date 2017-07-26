Multiple lanes of I-75 closed in Hillsborough after vehicle fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is on scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 75.
The fire is in the southbound lanes, just south of Big Bend Road.
Multiple lanes are closed.
Motorists are urged to use detours and expect delays.
