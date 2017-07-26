Multiple lanes of I-75 closed in Hillsborough after vehicle fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is on scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 75.

The fire is in the southbound lanes, just south of Big Bend Road.

Multiple lanes are closed.

Motorists are urged to use detours and expect delays.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters