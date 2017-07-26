Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old Broward County girl

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have issued a Florida missing child alert for a 16-year-old girl from Broward County.
Lacoria Gilbert was last seen in the area of 7th Avenue in Hallandale Beach.
She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with the word “Pink” and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
