Longoria, Souza homer in Rays’ 5-1 win over Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Evan Longoria and Steven Souza Jr. homered and Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
Longoria’s two-run shot off Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez, his 15th of the season, put Tampa Bay up 2-1 in the sixth after a walk to Mallex Smith.
Souza’s 21st homer of the season came off reliever Darren O’Day in the seventh.
Cobb (9-6) gave up one run on four hits with six strikeouts. He has given up two runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts.
Jimenez (4-7), who lasted a total of 5 2/3 innings in his first two starts against Tampa Bay this season, gave up two runs on three hits in six innings.
Jonathan Schoop’s home run off Cobb had given the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
