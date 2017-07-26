GR8 Inspiration: Homeless treated to gourmet meals at Trinity Cafe

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published:
Jeff Darrey is the founder of the Trinity Cafe.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly five hundred meals a day are served at the Trinity Café, where the homeless enjoy a gourmet meal served on china, decorated with table clothes and flowers.

“I don’t want people standing in line and handing out bags of food. I don’t want them going through a cafeteria line, and being served on Styrofoam plates and all.” said Jeff Darrey the founder of Trinity Cafe.

Jeff Darrey came up with the idea and 16 years ago opened the Trinity Café in Tampa.   It’s open year round, 7 days a week, to feed the hungry a nutritional lunch.

“Serving 365 days a year is a lot.  It’s very common people think oh it’s Thanksgiving, it’s Christmas lets go serve the poor. Well we’re serving April 4th, and we’re serving on October 8th. We serve every day throughout the year so we need volunteers seven days a week.”

Darrey believes everyone has a calling to serve, and he has always had a desire to help the homeless. His passion, along with an outpouring of support from the community is what keeps Trinity Café running strong.

“I have received so much more than I have given to Trinity.  It’s been such a blessing in my life. It’s an affirmation in my life that doing the right thing in life always is a reward.” said Darrey.

His compassion for the homeless is what makes Jeff Darrey a Gr8 Inspiration.

Learn more about the Trinity Cafe here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s