GR8 Inspiration: Homeless treated to gourmet meals at Trinity Cafe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly five hundred meals a day are served at the Trinity Café, where the homeless enjoy a gourmet meal served on china, decorated with table clothes and flowers.

“I don’t want people standing in line and handing out bags of food. I don’t want them going through a cafeteria line, and being served on Styrofoam plates and all.” said Jeff Darrey the founder of Trinity Cafe.

Jeff Darrey came up with the idea and 16 years ago opened the Trinity Café in Tampa. It’s open year round, 7 days a week, to feed the hungry a nutritional lunch.

“Serving 365 days a year is a lot. It’s very common people think oh it’s Thanksgiving, it’s Christmas lets go serve the poor. Well we’re serving April 4th, and we’re serving on October 8th. We serve every day throughout the year so we need volunteers seven days a week.”

Darrey believes everyone has a calling to serve, and he has always had a desire to help the homeless. His passion, along with an outpouring of support from the community is what keeps Trinity Café running strong.

“I have received so much more than I have given to Trinity. It’s been such a blessing in my life. It’s an affirmation in my life that doing the right thing in life always is a reward.” said Darrey.

His compassion for the homeless is what makes Jeff Darrey a Gr8 Inspiration.

Learn more about the Trinity Cafe here.

