FWC identifies men dragging shark behind boat in disturbing video

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

(WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it has identified the men involved in a disturbing video that shows a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat. The FWC says it is not releasing the names to the public at this time. No arrests have been made in the case

The video released by FWC shows three men on the boat watching and laughing as the shark, which is on a rope, violently bobs up and down in the water as it is dragged by the boat. A fourth person was behind the camera shooting the video.

“Look it’s already almost dead,” said one man in the video.

The video surfaced on Tuesday and caused outrage on social media where the video and other social media posts are being shared in anger.

On Tuesday, the FWC said it had been alerted to the video and was taking it very seriously. The FWC also said it was trying to identify the persons in the video and find out where it took place.

Angry social media users have been posting to the FWC Facebook page demanding the men be arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.

