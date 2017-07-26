Former Lakeland mayor Buddy Fletcher dies at 84

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland community is mourning the death of a beloved former mayor.

Former Lakeland mayor Buddy Fletcher passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.

Fletcher served as the mayor of Lakeland for 17 years.

Prior to becoming mayor, Fletcher was a city commissioner.

The Lakeland Police Department posted the following tribute to Fletcher on its Facebook page:

“Rest In Peace Mayor Buddy Fletcher.

Today, Lakeland lost one of the great ones. Former Mayor Buddy Fletcher passed away today surround by those who loved him most.

Buddy served as our Mayor from 1993 until 2010. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife of 65 years, Weetsie, and his family and friends.

Thank you for your dedicated service to our city. We will never forget your kind heart.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES