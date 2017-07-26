Florida commission gives ex-FBI agent 2039 prison release date in mob slaying

FILE- In this Oct. 15, 2008 file photo, former FBI agent John Connolly listens to the testimony during his trial in Miami. The Florida Commission on Offender Review on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, set a June 22, 2039 release date for ex-agent Connolly, who would be 98 by then. Connolly was convicted in 2008 of second-degree murder after a mob hitman killed World Jai-Alai President John Callahan in Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

MIAMI (AP) — A disgraced former FBI agent serving time for a 1982 murder linked to imprisoned New England mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger has a new prison release date — if he lives that long.

The Florida Commission on Offender Review on Wednesday set a June 22, 2039 release date for ex-agent John Connolly, who would be 98 by then. Connolly was technically eligible for earlier release under parole laws in effect in 1982.

Connolly was convicted in 2008 of second-degree murder after a mob hitman killed World Jai-Alai President John Callahan in Fort Lauderdale. Trial evidence showed Connolly tipped Bulger that Callahan was about to implicate the gang in another killing.

Connolly was Bulger’s FBI handler in Boston. Their relationship helped inspire the 2006 Martin Scorsese film, “The Departed.”

