Feds investigating claims that police vehicles making officers sick

WFLA/NBC News Published:

(WFLA/NBC NEWS) — Federal regulators are looking into claims that some police vehicles are making officers sick after getting dozens of complaints about possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

One Austin, Texas sergeant is claiming it almost cost him his life.  Sgt. Zachary Lahood was driving a  modified version of a Ford Explorer, which is popular with law enforcement and makes up 61 percent of APD’s fleet.

He’s now on medical leave and suing Ford claiming he was left with long-term  neurological problems after being poisoned by carbon monoxide.

“I never thought it would be my car that takes me down,” says Sgt. Lahood.

But, this could be an even bigger problem for Ford and police officers around the country as Lahood isn’t the first to complain about this problem.

“We have officers still that as of last week getting nauseous going to the hospital and having to have their blood tested,” says Ken Casaday with the Austin Police Association.

In a separate case in California, dashcam video from 2015 shows a police officer who passed out behind the wheel crashing into a tree.

Ford released a statement saying, “We have investigated and not found any carbon monoxide issue resulting from the design of our police Interceptor Utility Vehicles.

We know police modify these vehicles, which can contribute to exhaust-related issues.”

Federal regulators are now looking into whether the issues in Austin are related to a potential safety defect.

Austin PD has pulled more than 60 of its SUVs.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s