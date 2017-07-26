Disney Vacation Account program suddenly suspended

WESH Published:
Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A program to pay off Disney vacations has been suddenly suspended.

Disney announced Tuesday it’s no longer doing the Vacation Account program.

The program was used to figure out how much a family needed to pay each week, leading up to their Disney vacation.

People who paid off their balance early received gift cards.

Disney is offering three options for people that have money tied up in the program.

Option one is using the amount in your account to buy a Disney gift card. That option is available until Sept. 27 and people who take this option will receive an extra 5 percent value from Disney.

Option two is putting the amount in an account toward a Disney vacation of your choice.

Option three is choosing to do nothing, in which case Disney will close the account and begin to process refunds. Refunds will be distributed after Sept. 27. Earlier refunds may be requested.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s