Disney Vacation Account program suddenly suspended

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A program to pay off Disney vacations has been suddenly suspended.

Disney announced Tuesday it’s no longer doing the Vacation Account program.

The program was used to figure out how much a family needed to pay each week, leading up to their Disney vacation.

People who paid off their balance early received gift cards.

Disney is offering three options for people that have money tied up in the program.

Option one is using the amount in your account to buy a Disney gift card. That option is available until Sept. 27 and people who take this option will receive an extra 5 percent value from Disney.

Option two is putting the amount in an account toward a Disney vacation of your choice.

Option three is choosing to do nothing, in which case Disney will close the account and begin to process refunds. Refunds will be distributed after Sept. 27. Earlier refunds may be requested.

