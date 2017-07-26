Deputies: Man prays, steals money from Islamic Society in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a theft and vandalism suspect who targeted the Islamic Society of North Pinellas earlier this month.
Around 2 p.m. on July 9, the suspect went into the mosque in Dunedin and looked like he was participating in prayer.
Once all of the other members left, he used a tool to get into five donation boxes and steal money.
The suspect then left in a silver four-door sedan. He is described as a dark-skinned man with short, dark hair and a thin beard. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark shirt and a stabilizing bandage on his right forearm and hand.
Anyone with information is asked to call (727) 582-6355.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat
- Florida licenses and ID cards get new look, offer more fraud protection
- Man petitions to have statue of Snooty replace Confederate statue in Bradenton
- Man accused of using dog to lure girl, 7, at Polk Co. Publix store
- New Gulf Coast amusement park upsets women with weight restrictions
- Val Kilmer cancels Tampa Bay Comic Con appearance
- Marine’s son cries in new stepmoms’ arms while they exchange vows