Deputies: Man prays, steals money from Islamic Society in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a theft and vandalism suspect who targeted the Islamic Society of North Pinellas earlier this month.

Around 2 p.m. on July 9, the suspect went into the mosque in Dunedin and looked like he was participating in prayer.

Once all of the other members left, he used a tool to get into five donation boxes and steal money.

The suspect then left in a silver four-door sedan. He is described as a dark-skinned man with short, dark hair and a thin beard. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark shirt and a stabilizing bandage on his right forearm and hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727) 582-6355.

