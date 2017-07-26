Old Coachman Rd to partially reopen in Clearwater after hole forms

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police closed a section of Old Coachman Road after a small hole formed in the roadway Wednesday morning.

A semi truck driver had stopped on the road and was waiting to get into a parking lot when he noticed the tires on his truck were sinking.

When he moved the truck away he noticed that there was a depression in the road.

County workers have inspected the hole.

Old Coachman Road south of Northeast Coachman Road was closed in both directions because of the depression.

As of 10 a.m., one lane of the road was expected to reopen soon.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s