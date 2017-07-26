Old Coachman Rd to partially reopen in Clearwater after hole forms

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police closed a section of Old Coachman Road after a small hole formed in the roadway Wednesday morning.

A semi truck driver had stopped on the road and was waiting to get into a parking lot when he noticed the tires on his truck were sinking.

When he moved the truck away he noticed that there was a depression in the road.

County workers have inspected the hole.

Old Coachman Road south of Northeast Coachman Road was closed in both directions because of the depression.

As of 10 a.m., one lane of the road was expected to reopen soon.

