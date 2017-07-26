Crooks in Polk County slipping off with boats, motors

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There have been at least 16 boat or boat motor thefts in Polk County since June. 

Although it’s happening across the county, it appears to be centralized in the eastern area.

In just the last week, two additional thefts occurred.

Charlie and Sharon Sabin had their small boat stolen.

“This was just a little fishing boat, a little 14 footer. It had 9.9 horsepower on it,” said Sharon Sabin.

They say the crook came in from a public boat ramp next to the property.

The boat was hanging on the dock behind their house.

“It’s been hanging out there on that lift approximately a year… we take it out, it right back out and lift if up… and it’s never been bothered,” Charlie Sabin said.

Carrie Horstman said people should be very careful in how they stow their vessels.

“Turn the boat trailer around in their yard… so people can’t just connect their truck to it and drive off,” she said.

