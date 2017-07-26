Body camera video shows Boynton Beach officer wrangle gator

Published:

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Body camera video showed an officer wrangle an alligator laying by a resident’s front door.

Officer Alfredo Vargas responded to the home earlier in July and was able to safely secure the gator.

Vargas learned how to handle alligators at the Native Village in Hollywood, Florida.

Vargas called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and learned it would be about 30 minutes before a trapper could arrive, and it was likely the trapper would kill the gator.

FWC advised Vargas he could release the reptile elsewhere, so he put the gator in the back of his patrol car and took him to a canal.

