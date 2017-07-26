Body camera video shows Boynton Beach officer wrangle gator

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Body camera video showed an officer wrangle an alligator laying by a resident’s front door.
Officer Alfredo Vargas responded to the home earlier in July and was able to safely secure the gator.
Vargas learned how to handle alligators at the Native Village in Hollywood, Florida.
Vargas called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and learned it would be about 30 minutes before a trapper could arrive, and it was likely the trapper would kill the gator.
FWC advised Vargas he could release the reptile elsewhere, so he put the gator in the back of his patrol car and took him to a canal.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FWC investigating disturbing video of shark being dragged behind boat
- Florida licenses and ID cards get new look, offer more fraud protection
- Man petitions to have statue of Snooty replace Confederate statue in Bradenton
- Man accused of using dog to lure girl, 7, at Polk Co. Publix store
- New Gulf Coast amusement park upsets women with weight restrictions
- Val Kilmer cancels Tampa Bay Comic Con appearance
- Marine’s son cries in new stepmoms’ arms while they exchange vows
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories