Baby pandas play in southwest China’s cutest kindergarten class

(WFLA/CNN) — The cutest kindergarten class you will ever see is enjoying play time in Southwest China.
These baby pandas enjoy a typical day in panda kindergarten.
The little ones are playing at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.
They have a fully equipped playground filled with lots of fun toys like wheel barrels, swings, bamboo and plenty of company.
These cubs can be seen enjoying themselves on an average day inside panda kindergarten.
