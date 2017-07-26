Baby pandas play in southwest China’s cutest kindergarten class

By Published:

(WFLA/CNN) — The cutest kindergarten class you will ever see is enjoying play time in Southwest China.

These baby pandas enjoy a typical day in panda kindergarten.

The little ones are playing at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

They have a fully equipped playground filled with lots of fun toys like wheel barrels, swings, bamboo and plenty of company.

These cubs can be seen enjoying themselves on an average day inside panda kindergarten.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s